Emily Daly of Cape Girardeau prepares to throw a ball as 6-year-old Duke takes off Tuesday at Dogtown dog park at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau. ...

Emily Daly of Cape Girardeau prepares to throw a ball as 6-year-old Duke takes off Tuesday at Dogtown dog park at Kiwanis Park in Cape Girardeau. "He's a big baby. He's the sweetest dog ever," Daly said. "He's extremely smart, too." Jacob Wiegand