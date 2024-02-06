Editor's note: The following story has been edited to change a word to reflect the correct terminology for Levi Collom's cause of death. The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.

When 3-year-old Levi Collom died unexpectedly in March 2012, his family channeled their grief into creating a new play area as a tribute to him at Cape Girardeau County Park South.

Levi’s Adventure Trail is under construction and should be open in September or October, said Ellie Collom, Levi’s mother.

The play area, visible from North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, will have several sections and should accommodate about 100 children at once, she said.

Ellie Collom’s mother, Viney Mosley, runs the not-for-profit organization Levi’s Children’s Charities, in addition to helping plan Levi’s Adventure Trail.

Darin Kleine of Playgrounds Unlimited works on installing a zipline at Levi's Adventure Trail at Cape Girardeau County Park South. Laura Simon

She said the play area’s design grew out of Levi’s love of the Current River in Van Buren, Missouri.

Collom agreed and said, “The reason we’re doing this outdoor exhibit, Levi loved to play in sand and water, with rocks, in leaves.”

Collom said the playground equipment should be installed this week.

On Friday, huge, concrete rocks will be brought in from California “for the adventure part of the trail,” she said.

A three-story climbing structure with a clubhouse at the bottom, a concrete tepee, canoe and zipline will be installed.

A sand and water area also is planned, with a station to clean hands and feet, Collom said.

“We tried to look at what parks in Cape didn’t have, and what parks in bigger cities like St. Louis did have,” Collom said.

Mosley said she and Collom have worked with Brad Hutchinson from Hutchinson Recreation to design the playground, beginning about two months after Levi’s death in March 2012 from sudden unexpected death in childhood, also known as SUDC.

A support organization at sudc.org helps parents who struggle with having lost a child that way, Collom said.

It’s estimated one in 100,000 children in the United States die from SUDC each year, Collom said, but the number could be higher, because medical examiners only recently have been given a code for it.

Levi’s death certificate listed the cause of death as “complication from febrile seizure,” but no seizure was observed, Collom said.

Ellie Collom and her husband, Glenn, live in Benton, Missouri, with their two children, Victoria, 15, and River, 3.

They originally are from Sikeston, Missouri, and have received generous donations from people there, Collom said.

Donations came in from all over the country.

When donations and commitments reached a certain point, Mosley said she didn’t know what to do.

“I kept thinking, ‘God, we need somebody to take this from here,’” she said. “I’m not a contractor; we can’t maintain it; this project just won’t work. It’s too much.”

Mosley said she opened a book and a prayer fell out, one written by her husband, Steve’s, mother, Jean Bell Mosley, a prolific writer who had written a column for the Southeast Missourian, a book about her life and other works.

“It was about patience,” Mosley said, “and that God would answer your prayers, but you have to be patient.”

Soon after, Mosley said, she received a phone call from Bryan Sander, park superintendent for Cape Girardeau County, asking whether Levi’s Adventure Trail could be built in Cape Girardeau County Park South.