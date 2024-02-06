Playground case touches on separation of church and state

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court signaled Wednesday it will decide an important case on the separation of church and state in favor of a Missouri church that wants state money to put a soft surface on its preschool playground.

The case is being watched closely by proponents of school vouchers, who hope a broad ruling would remove obstacles to voucher programs in some states.

Liberal and conservative justices alike seemed troubled by Missouri's decision to exclude the church from a grant program that pays for playground surfaces made of recycled tires.

The court did not appear ready to scuttle the case, even after Gov. Eric Greitens, R-Mo., announced last week he was changing the policy that said churches couldn't participate in the program.

The justices posed a stream of hypothetical questions to both sides that were aimed at finding the right line between the improper mixing of government and religion on the one hand and discrimination against religious institution on the other.

"This church-state divide, it's a fraught issue. It's a hard issue," Justice Elena Kagan said.

The case grows out of a lawsuit filed by Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Missouri, after it lost out on a grant for its playground in 2012 despite being ranked fifth of 44 applicants.

The state said its decision not to give the church any money was based on a provision of the Missouri Constitution that explicitly prohibits using public money to aid a religious institution. Roughly three dozen states have similarly worded provisions.

"All we're talking about is a safer surface on the playground for when kids plays," David Cortman, the church's lawyer, told the court.

James Layton, representing Missouri's director of natural resources, faced considerably tougher questions from the justices.

In response to a question from Justice Stephen Breyer, Layton said the state could not deprive the church of police, fire and public-health protection without violating the U.S. Constitution.