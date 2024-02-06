Platform seeks to guide parents through digital age

"It's about giving parents tools in the age of digital parenting," explained Brock Murphy, co-founder of Parent ProTech.

Parent ProTech is a new technology scheduled to be offered at Saxony Lutheran and other local high schools starting in the fall. Murphy described the platform as "digital technology aimed at teaching parents the ins and outs of digital parenting."

"What we do are walk-throughs on different apps, gaming consoles and all types of new technology. We show parents what they are. We do in-app walk-throughs. We show them how to hide explicit content, how to put time restrictions on the app and kind of give a general overview of what (the technology) actually is. We do it so parents have the tools that they need to keep their children safe in this new age," Murphy explained.