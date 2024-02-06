All sections
NewsJuly 9, 2022

Platform seeks to guide parents through digital age

"It's about giving parents tools in the age of digital parenting," explained Brock Murphy, co-founder of Parent ProTech.

Michael Leifer
Brock Murphy, co-founder of ParentProTech
Brock Murphy, co-founder of ParentProTech

"It's about giving parents tools in the age of digital parenting," explained Brock Murphy, co-founder of Parent ProTech.

Parent ProTech is a new technology scheduled to be offered at Saxony Lutheran and other local high schools starting in the fall. Murphy described the platform as "digital technology aimed at teaching parents the ins and outs of digital parenting."

"What we do are walk-throughs on different apps, gaming consoles and all types of new technology. We show parents what they are. We do in-app walk-throughs. We show them how to hide explicit content, how to put time restrictions on the app and kind of give a general overview of what (the technology) actually is. We do it so parents have the tools that they need to keep their children safe in this new age," Murphy explained.

Mark Ruark, principal of Saxony Lutheran High School, said navigating technology isn't always easy.

"As a high school principal, you have to try to stay abreast of the latest things in technology, especially with the issues regarding social media. Brock, of course, was a graduate of Saxony in 2017, and he's quite the entrepreneur. We've talked about some of the challenges that we have in high schools, dealing with some of the social media issues. A lot of it is a lack of knowledge," Ruark said.

Company logo.
Company logo.

More information about Parent ProTech is accessible at parentprotech.com.

Local News
