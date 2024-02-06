Plans for psychiatric hospital in Cape Girardeau move forward

The City of Cape Girardeau is expected to take a procedural step today that will move forward a much-discussed 102-bed psychiatric hospital in Cape Girardeau.

The planning and zoning commission will consider a plat for the hospital; the property up for consideration is near the Southeast Cancer Center. The new hospital comes with a $29.2 million price tag.

“We’re excited to bridge the gap of a psychiatric hospital in Southeast Missouri,” said Shauna Hoffman, vice president of marketing and business development at SoutheastHEALTH. Hoffman added more announcements relating to the hospital are expected soon.

Plans announced in 2018 call for constructing a 68,800-square-foot facility, which would have 52 rooms, of which two would have one licensed bed each and 50 would have two licensed beds each, according to the application summary posted online by the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee.

The new behavioral health center would cover adult and adolescent inpatient care along with a coordinated outpatient program, and is expected to be a joint venture involving Universal Health Services and Southeast Hospital.

Saint Francis Medical Center left negotiations in fall 2018.

The plat up for consideration by the planning and zoning board would split a 61-acre tract bordered by Mount Auburn Road and South Silver Springs Road, according to city documents.

The smaller, 10-acre section would be reserved for the psychiatric facility, and the second section for future development, said city planner Ryan Shrimplin. The planning and zoning meeting is at 7 p.m. in the city hall council chambers.