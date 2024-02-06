All sections
NewsFebruary 13, 2019

Plans for psychiatric hospital in Cape Girardeau move forward

The City of Cape Girardeau is expected to take a procedural step today that will move forward a much-discussed 102-bed psychiatric hospital in Cape Girardeau. The planning and zoning commission will consider a plat for the hospital; the property up for consideration is near the Southeast Cancer Center. The new hospital comes with a $29.2 million price tag...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

The City of Cape Girardeau is expected to take a procedural step today that will move forward a much-discussed 102-bed psychiatric hospital in Cape Girardeau.

The planning and zoning commission will consider a plat for the hospital; the property up for consideration is near the Southeast Cancer Center. The new hospital comes with a $29.2 million price tag.

“We’re excited to bridge the gap of a psychiatric hospital in Southeast Missouri,” said Shauna Hoffman, vice president of marketing and business development at SoutheastHEALTH. Hoffman added more announcements relating to the hospital are expected soon.

Plans announced in 2018 call for constructing a 68,800-square-foot facility, which would have 52 rooms, of which two would have one licensed bed each and 50 would have two licensed beds each, according to the application summary posted online by the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee.

The new behavioral health center would cover adult and adolescent inpatient care along with a coordinated outpatient program, and is expected to be a joint venture involving Universal Health Services and Southeast Hospital.

Saint Francis Medical Center left negotiations in fall 2018.

The plat up for consideration by the planning and zoning board would split a 61-acre tract bordered by Mount Auburn Road and South Silver Springs Road, according to city documents.

The smaller, 10-acre section would be reserved for the psychiatric facility, and the second section for future development, said city planner Ryan Shrimplin. The planning and zoning meeting is at 7 p.m. in the city hall council chambers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The hospital would serve a 17-county area of Southeast Missouri.

According to the 2018 Health Facilities Review Committee summary of the project application, there are only 116 psychiatric beds combined in five medical facilities in the region.

The same summary stated SoutheastHEALTH had 14 licensed psychiatric beds each of the last three years. Annual occupancy of those beds ranged from 47.5 percent to 57.2 percent over those three years, according to the summary.

State Rep. Kathy Swan, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce president John Mehner, and then-Mayor Harry Rediger all wrote letters in support of the project in 2018. Those letters were included in the application submitted to the review committee last February.

An application submitted to the Missouri Health Facilities Review Committee was approved unanimously under the state’s Certificate of Need law — which regulates the number of hospital beds a community may have and the types of equipment hospitals may purchase.

According to the application, UHS owns, operates or manages more than 350 facilities, mostly dealing with behavioral health care, in 37 states.

The planned facility would operate independently from SoutheastHEALTH.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Local News
