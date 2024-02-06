Plans for new county courthouse proceed

Cape Girardeau County commissioners will review qualifications for a design-build consultant Monday, another step forward in the project to build a new facility to house courthouse functions in Jackson, Commissioner Charlie Herbst said Friday.

Earlier this year, the commissioners voted for a design-build approach for a new justice center, Herbst said.

He said it's not a courthouse, exactly, because in addition to courtrooms, it will house the sheriff's department and other county and state offices as the project specifications allow.

Herbst said the commissioners will receive qualifications packets at 9 a.m. Monday during the county commission meeting.

"We will take some time to review whoever's applied to be that person, select that person, and then that person will help us determine our wants and needs [for the project]," Herbst said, adding the consultant also will help determine the scope of the project.

The consultant then will help the commissioners through bidding and selecting the team of people to complete the project, Herbst said.

Herbst said the use tax passed in April 2015 was intended for capital improvements, but the project will need to be financed.

To determine the amount needed to be financed, Herbst said, the consultant will help put together a package of wants and needs.

Traditional building projects require the commission to select an architect who creates building designs, which the commission approves after adjustments are made, and contractors bid on the project.

With a design-build process, a team of individuals work together on the design from the beginning.

Herbst said it's possible the justice center project would cost about $15 million, depending on scope.