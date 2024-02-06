Plans for new county courthouse proceed

Cape Girardeau County commissioners will review qualifications for a design-build consultant Monday, another step forward in the project to build a new facility to house courthouse functions in Jackson, Commissioner Charlie Herbst said Friday.
Earlier this year, the commissioners voted for a design-build approach for a new justice center, Herbst said.
He said it's not a courthouse, exactly, because in addition to courtrooms, it will house the sheriff's department and other county and state offices as the project specifications allow.
Herbst said the commissioners will receive qualifications packets at 9 a.m. Monday during the county commission meeting.
"We will take some time to review whoever's applied to be that person, select that person, and then that person will help us determine our wants and needs [for the project]," Herbst said, adding the consultant also will help determine the scope of the project.
The consultant then will help the commissioners through bidding and selecting the team of people to complete the project, Herbst said.
Herbst said the use tax passed in April 2015 was intended for capital improvements, but the project will need to be financed.
To determine the amount needed to be financed, Herbst said, the consultant will help put together a package of wants and needs.
Traditional building projects require the commission to select an architect who creates building designs, which the commission approves after adjustments are made, and contractors bid on the project.
With a design-build process, a team of individuals work together on the design from the beginning.
Herbst said it's possible the justice center project would cost about $15 million, depending on scope.
The county would sell municipal bonds through a bonding company, and the use tax approved by voters in 2015 would be the revenue source.
The use tax brought in just over $900,000 in 2016. As of September 2017, it had brought in almost $800,000 for the year, according to county financial records.
Herbst said the county has to account for what it wants versus what it needs. The county needs more courtroom space and space for judges' offices, prosecutors' offices and circuit-clerk offices, Herbst said.
Courtrooms are outdated, he said. Heating and cooling systems need to be replaced.
DWI Court is being held in the County Commission chambers, he said, and if there's a conflict, court is moved to Jackson's Board of Aldermen chambers.
There are security concerns, he said.
"It needs to be in a real courtroom," Herbst said.
Pertinent address:
1 Barton Square, Jackson, Mo.
