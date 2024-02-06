Plans call for adding signals on Independence Street

Cape Girardeau city officials want to install traffic signals and make other improvements to ease traffic congestion on Independence Street east and west of the Kingshighway intersection.

Plans call for placing traffic signals at the Independence Street and Clark Avenue/eastern entrance to Walmart Neighborhood Market intersection, and on Independence Street between the Gordonville Road roundabout and Kingshighway, city engineer Casey Brunke said Monday.

Brunke said she did not have the plans in front of her to identify the intersection that would be signalized west of Kingshighway.

Under the plan, the Independence/Kingshighway intersection would be widened to allow for two through-lanes on Independence Street, she said.

A median also would be installed along parts of Independence Street, west and east of the Kingshighway intersection.

City staff and a consulting firm came up with the plan, one of several options considered.

An open-house-style public meeting on the project will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. today in the city council chambers at city hall. Members of the city staff and the consulting firm will be on hand to explain the concepts. Members of the public will be able to view the ï¿½conceptsï¿½ and talk one-on-one with the project team, the city stated on its website.

ï¿½We are going to present a preferred option,ï¿½ Brunke said. ï¿½What we are proposing is not crazy.ï¿½

The possibility of constructing a roundabout in the vicinity of the Clark Avenue intersection was considered. The consultant and city staff, however, concluded a roundabout would not be a feasible solution in that area, Brunke said.