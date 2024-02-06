Plans being finalized as solar eclipse approaches

SIKESTON -- A total solar eclipse is nearing, and Sikeston will be in the path of totality, making it one of the best viewing locations in the country as the moon drifts in front of the sun.
Sikeston residents are encouraged to mark their calendars for "Total Eclipse of the Park 2024" which will take place during the eclipse on Monday, April 8 along with other eclipse-themed events the weekend of April 5-7.
According to Kathy Medley, executive vice president of the Sikeston Regional Chamber and Convention and Visitors Bureau, an eclipse viewing party will be April 8 at the Recreation Complex, and everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs.
On April 8, there will also be a live remote and eclipse countdown with Reid Howell of KYMO Radio, a NASA information booth with giveaways, eclipse T-shirts and special eye glasses for sale, and food trucks and bathrooms on site.
Medley said Michael Pedraza, a NASA employee and photographer, will be in Sikeston for the eclipse to photograph and will be in charge of an information booth about the eclipse and NASA Artemis missions.
"He will be there to interact with the public, educate them on that mission," Medley said. "He's also worked 26 years on the space shuttle."
According to Medley, people can now buy shirts and glasses. Eclipse glasses cost $3 each, while T-shirts cost $20 each.
Medley advised anybody interested in purchasing a shirt or eyeglasses to get in touch with the Sikeston Chamber.
The April 5-7 weekend events will include the Sikeston Public Library's Annual Used Book Sale during regular business hours; Moonlight Madness Shopping and "Scoping the Skies in Sikeston" in Historic Downtown Sikeston; Sikeston Jaycees Crawfish Boil and Music Festival with on-site camping; cosmic pickleball; animal tales on how animals react to an eclipse at the Sikeston Public Library; a movie in the park at downtown Sikeston; and telescope viewing.
According to Medley, there will be an information booth and door prizes at the Sikeston Crawfish Boil. Spaceship bags filled with body lotions and bath bombs will be some of the door prizes.
Medley said the Chamber is excited about the eclipse and is looking forward to the occasion, adding that many people from all over are anticipated to travel into town only to view the eclipse, with hotels filling up quickly.
"As of the latest update, I would say the hotels are about 70% full for the weekend and the eclipse," Medley said. "Pear Tree Inn in Miner is sold out on April 7 and the Drury, as of right now, still has some rooms for April 7."
Medley also recognized Valerie Charles, a Sikeston High School student, for designing the eclipse logo.
"The design was a logo contest that we did late last year, and she won the contest, and we've just been using her design since," Medley said.
According to Medley, Historic Downtown Sikeston Director Jason Davis is in charge of the Moonlight Madness Shopping and Scoping the Skies event.
"Historical Downtown Sikeston received a $10,000-grant to buy telescopes to use for the eclipse," Medley said. "They will be at different viewing locations during the event and anyone is able to use them."
Medley said that following the eclipse, the telescopes would be donated to the library for public use.
Medley said the eclipse in Sikeston will last three minutes and thirty seconds. According to timeanddate.com via moeclipse.org, the maximum viewing of the eclipse in Sikeston is expected just before 2 p.m. on April.
Medley said the eclipse is a major occasion for the community.
"The eclipse is not going to happen again until 2045," Medley said. "It's going to be a long time before we see another total eclipse in Southeast Missouri so we thought it would be great to make this a big deal. Not many people get to see this during their lifetime. It's going to be a unique event to experience."
For more details on Sikeston's "Total Eclipse of the Park" visit sikeston.net/tourism.
