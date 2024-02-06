Plans announced to upgrade affordable senior housing in Cape

Leading Age, a trade association for elderly services operating in Missouri and 37 other states, says the need for affordable senior housing in the U.S. is "exploding."

Seniors, according to the organization's website, represent fully two thirds "of the recent increase in worst case housing needs," noting homelessness among the poor is rising among America's oldest adults.

In Cape Girardeau, co-developer Chad Hartle is teaming up with St. Louis' Sansone Group and Cape's Community Partnership on a plan to buy and rehabilitate Lindenwood Apartments, a 67-unit six-story not-for-profit senior housing development originally built in 1983.

The plan will have a construction price tag of $5.2 million.

"Factoring in everything, though, including property purchase, engineering, architectural work and associated soft costs, the projected total project will cost $10.8 million," said Hartle.

The plan was endorsed Monday via a 6-0 vote by Cape Girardeau City Council and now goes to the Missouri Housing Development Corporation (MHDC) for possible tax credit approval.

Hartle said the apartment complex for low income seniors at 1105 Linden Street was "state of the art" when it was built in 1983.

The co-developer said part of the vision is to rework Lindenwood's exterior aesthetics.

"We want to get away from the institutional look (Lindenwood) has," Hartle said.

"It looks too much like a hospital or a nursing home -- and we want it to look like a 'home-home'," he added.

Community Partnership, if MHDC grants the tax credits, will become owner of Lindenwood.