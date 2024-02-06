Cape Girardeau needs a south-side medical clinic, said several residents who turned out for a “Cape Vision 2040” planning session Tuesday night.

That was just one of the suggestions offered during the meeting at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School.

The meeting, billed as a “visioning workshop,” was conducted by consultant Mike Hoffman as part of an effort by city officials to develop a new comprehensive plan to replace the existing 10-year-old plan.

More than 20 people attended the meeting, including residents from the city’s south-side neighborhood and several city-staff members.

The “Vision 2040” name builds upon the city’s previous 2020 community development plan.

Hoffman said the comprehensive plan is designed to serve as a guide for future development in Cape Girardeau over the next 15 to 20 years.

City and civic leaders have been involved recently in a number of planning efforts. A new downtown strategic plan was unveiled Monday to the city council.

City planner Ryan Shrimplin and Hoffman said other plans such as the downtown plan would be incorporated into the citywide, comprehensive plan.

Comprehensive plans used to be largely focused on land use and zoning, according to Shrimplin. Now such plans have evolved into more strategic plans that cover a range of items and projects, he said.