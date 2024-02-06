Jim Watkins said the best thing Southeast Missourians can do to prepare for a possible earthquake is "make a plan."

Monday, Feb. 6, quakes in southeastern Europe and southwestern Asia have killed more than 21,000 people as of presstime.

Almost 18,000 have died in Turkey; the remainder perished in Syria.

Knowing disaster has happened elsewhere can motivate people here to get ready.

Such is the opinion of Watkins, Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Region E coordinator for Southeast Missouri, who was named Dec. 12 by Gov. Mike Parson to the state's Seismic Safety Commission.

"Building codes in the United States are different than in foreign countries," Watkins said. "The devastation seen (in Turkey and Syria) with buildings crumbling and collapsing probably wouldn't be as severe here."