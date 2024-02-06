Planning continues for Main Street project

Preliminary planning is well along on a project to improve a section of Main Street in Cape Girardeau’s Red Star neighborhood, assistant city engineer David Whitaker said Monday.

Design work began several months ago and is proceeding, he said.

The project, which city officials have estimated could cost more than $1 million, involves reconstruction of Main Street, as well as adding curb and gutters, sidewalks and streetlights from Roberts Street to East Cape Rock Drive, city officials said.

The city has not purchased right of way for the project and final design work remains to be done, Whitaker said.

He estimated it would likely be next year before construction could commence on the project.