NewsOctober 31, 2017

Planned Parenthood sues for second time over abortion law

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Planned Parenthood is suing for a second time over Missouri's new abortion law. The lawsuit filed Monday in Kansas City concerns medication abortions, which involve a woman taking two pills. Planned Parenthood is seeking to block a part of the law, known as complication plan regulation, that requires those who provide the medication to contract with an obstetrician-gynecologist with admitting privileges at a hospital...

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Planned Parenthood is suing for a second time over Missouri's new abortion law.

The lawsuit filed Monday in Kansas City concerns medication abortions, which involve a woman taking two pills. Planned Parenthood is seeking to block a part of the law, known as complication plan regulation, that requires those who provide the medication to contract with an obstetrician-gynecologist with admitting privileges at a hospital.

KCUR reports the law requires the OB-GYN to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to treat any complications from a medication abortion.

The lawsuit contends the regulation is medically unnecessary and is preventing Planned Parenthood's clinic in Columbia from providing medication abortions.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley said the regulation ensures women have access to adequate care in medical emergencies.

State News
