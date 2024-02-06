Planned Parenthood seeks stay in Columbia clinic case

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Planned Parenthood is asking a federal appeals court to delay a ruling on a case involving whether abortions will resume at its Columbia clinic.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports a motion filed by the organization asks the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals to wait until the U.S. Supreme Court decides a Louisiana abortion-related case.

In Missouri, Planned Parenthood is challenging a February ruling denying an injunction to block the state from enforcing hospital privilege requirements for doctors at abortion clinics.