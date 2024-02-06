All sections
NewsApril 12, 2019

Planned Parenthood seeks stay in Columbia clinic case

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Planned Parenthood is asking a federal appeals court to delay a ruling on a case involving whether abortions will resume at its Columbia clinic.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports a motion filed by the organization asks the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals to wait until the U.S. Supreme Court decides a Louisiana abortion-related case.

In Missouri, Planned Parenthood is challenging a February ruling denying an injunction to block the state from enforcing hospital privilege requirements for doctors at abortion clinics.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court blocked a Louisiana law that also involves admitting privileges for abortion clinics from taking effect.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt says the Missouri case should proceed, alleging that Planned Parenthood wants to delay it in hopes of a more favorable outcome.

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com

State News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

