All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 18, 2017

Planet Fitness to anchor Town Plaza shopping center

Planet Fitness, a nationally known fitness center, will open in November or December at Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza, a commercial broker announced. Planet Fitness will move into the space formerly occupied by Hastings, an entertainment retail chain that closed last year after the parent company filed for bankruptcy...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
Planet Fitness will move into the former location of Hastings as seen Friday at Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau.
Planet Fitness will move into the former location of Hastings as seen Friday at Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

Planet Fitness, a nationally known fitness center, will open in November or December at Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza, a commercial broker announced.

Planet Fitness will move into the space formerly occupied by Hastings, an entertainment retail chain that closed last year after the parent company filed for bankruptcy.

Tom Kelsey, a commercial leasing broker for Greater Missouri Builders which owns the shopping center, said Planet Fitness plans to "be in there sometime before the end of the year."

Work is underway to transform the former retail space into a fitness center. Kelsey said much construction work has to occur to renovate the space for use as a fitness center, including a lot of plumbing and mechanical work.

Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing fitness-center businesses with more than 1,400 clubs throughout the United States and Canada, according to the company's website.

It will join a market with several existing fitness centers of various sizes in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area, including two large facilities owned by local hospitals.

Community leaders expect Planet Fitness to help pump life back into the Town Plaza, which has struggled since a call center closed several years ago and other stores moved away.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Harbor Freight Tools announced earlier this year it would open a store in Town Plaza in the space that formerly housed a movie theater.

Harbor Freight initially talked of opening the store in October, but renovations have not been made to the building. No new date has been announced for opening the store.

Harbor Freight Tools is a discount retailer of automotive, air and power tools, shop equipment and hand tools, with existing locations in the region, including Poplar Bluff and Farmington, Missouri, and Paducah, Kentucky.

The chain, based in California, has more than 750 stores nationwide.

Kelsey said he expects another new Town Plaza business to be announced soon.

Cape Girardeau Mayor Harry Rediger said he is "very encouraged" by recent development efforts and plans to locate new businesses in the shopping center.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root...
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas c...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
NewsOct. 18
Poplar Bluff man pleads guilty to sex crime involving minor
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
NewsOct. 18
Water main break on Commercial Street triggers boil-water advisory
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy