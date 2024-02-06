Plane flips at airport, injuring Jack Mehner and Lowell Peterson

Jack Mehner and Lowell Peterson were hospitalized Tuesday when a plane they were flying flipped at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

The private aircraft carrying the two men flipped at 11 a.m., according to a statement issued by Cape Girardeau public-information manager Nicolette Brennan. The airport is a city property.

The two passengers sustained serious injuries in the crash and were transported to Saint Francis Medical Center, according to a news release.

Saint Francis Medical Center communications coordinator Sarah Shanahan said Tuesday afternoon Peterson was listed in critical condition and Mehner was listed in serious condition.

Emergency personnel respond to the scene of an overturned airplane Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Cape Girardeau Police Department public-information officer Rick Schmidt confirmed Peterson and Mehner were the only two souls on board the plane at the time of the crash.