Emergency personnel look over an airplane crash that occurred after the solar eclipse Monday at Perryville Municipal Airport in Perryville, Missouri. Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf said in an email the pilot walked away from the mishap. The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.

