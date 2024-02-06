Plan proposes trails, bike-lane projects to connect Cape, Jackson

A recently unveiled regional plan envisions a biking/pedestrian trail that would connect Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) is seeking public input on the 161-page document.

The North Jackson-Cape Trail would extend 6.25 miles and cost an estimated $5 million to $8.75 million, the plan states.

It would create an extension of Cape LaCroix Trail and require reconstruction of the County Road 306 overpass that spans Interstate 55, according to the plan.

As envisioned, the trail would provide access through an area that is expected to see “high growth” in the future.

It is just one of 26 trail and bicycle-lane projects the regional planning organization has proposed.

Combined, the projects could cost nearly $80 million, the document states.

Longtime bicyclist Don Hinkebein welcomed the planning document, but added there is no certainty about construction.

“Who knows how much can be implemented?” he asked.

But Hinkebein, who rides 10 to 13 hours a week, said trails and bike lanes make it safer for bicyclists.

Hinkebein, shop manager for Cape Bicycle & Fitness, said he would welcome a trail connecting Cape Girardeau and Jackson.

“In our area, just the topography makes things difficult,” he said, adding, “There are some pretty big hills.”

Cape Girardeau city planner Ryan Shrimplin, who serves as executive director of SEMPO, said the plan is an important tool to meet transportation needs.

“It is critical because it shows the elected officials what the public wants,” he said, adding the plan was developed with input from bicyclists and others.

Nine projects are listed as “high-priority routes” including the North Jackson-Cape Trail.

Leading the list is the 2.8-mile Drainage Channel Trail, which would connect to the existing Cape

LaCroix Trail and the proposed Lexington Trail. It would add a trail along Kingshighway, which has “poor pedestrian access,” according to the plan.

Bicyclists and pedestrians voiced a need for such a trail at a public meeting in June.