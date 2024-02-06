The City of Cape Girardeau announced Friday afternoon a $12 million plan for Penzel Construction Co. Inc. and architecture firm TreanorHL to renovate the 165-year-old Common Pleas Courthouse and move City Hall back to its first home.

Cape Girardeau City Hall — currently in the building that was once Old Lorimier School — sits at 401 Independence St.

In August, voters approved a capital improvement sales tax allowing the city to spend $40 million over the next 15 years for a new city hall, an airport terminal and tower, as well as street repairs and upgrades to the water system.

But the sales tax will fund only part of the cost of the city hall project — $6 million. The remainder of the cost will come from “other sources,” according to previous reporting.

The project involves renovating the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex and constructing an addition tying the two buildings together.