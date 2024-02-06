Plan envisions major upgrades to Cape Rock Park, if funding available

Cape Rock Park may undergo major renovations as part of a master plan for the Cape Girardeau parks system.

The city has developed a conceptual plan for the historic, scenic park that overlooks the Mississippi River. City officials outlined the concept in the parks and recreation department’s fall program guide.

“It is one of the most iconic parks,” city parks and recreation director Julia Thompson said,

But she added the park is “pretty tired” and needs a major upgrade.

The plan, as detailed in the printed parks guide, includes an accessible ramp, new shelter, scenic overlook, new stairs and railings, and a stone plaza area with interpretive panels highlighting the area’s history and life along the river.

Becky Roth, left, and her sister, Carol Roth, reminisce Tuesday atop Cape Rock Park in Cape Girardeau. They had traveled from their homes in Washington state over the weekend to visit their hometown for the solar eclipse, viewing it from Kiwanis Park, a childhood memory. Soon after totality began, "The cicadas got loud, and we heard owls hooting," Carol Roth said. She added that the rock monument seemed the same, except for the plaque on it. "That needs to be re-done." Fred Lynch

Parking spaces could be created on the backside of the overlook, Thompson said.

But she stressed improvement plans are only a general concept at this time and could change.

City officials said they plan to discuss the concept with the parks and recreation advisory board and the Red Star Revival neighborhood development group.

Thompson said images displayed in the program guide are examples of possible improvements.

She said no cost figure has been presented, and no funding is in place for such a project.

Still, it is one of the parks project that could be proposed for funding through the parks and stormwater sales tax, Thompson said.

City officials are studying what parks and stormwater projects to include in a 2018 ballot measure to extend the tax.

The city council is scheduled to hold a special study session at 3 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Osage Centre to discuss the issue. The meeting is open to the public.

Thompson said the proposed improvements for Cape Rock Park are just a concept and could change. The first goal is to bring electricity to the site, she said.