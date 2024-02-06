Plan envisions major changes to downtown landscape

Cape Girardeau’s downtown could become home to a riverfront amphitheater, science center, new park, farmers market pavilion, wedding garden and sidewalk “Walk of Fame” under a strategic plan unveiled Monday to the City Council.

The 10-year plan suggests developing a science center in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University at the southwest corner of William and South Main streets.

It calls for additional parking, including a public parking garage fronting Bellevue Street, just west of Fountain Street.

Public comments during the planning process repeatedly focused on the need for more parking downtown, city development services director Alex McElroy told the council at a study session.

Council members welcomed the new plan, which builds upon a 2009 downtown plan.

Rocks jut from the hill Monday in front of the Common Pleas Courthouse at the intersection of Spanish and Themis streets in Cape Girardeau. A Walk of Fame is envisioned for the sidewalk there. BEN MATTHEWS

Mayor Harry Rediger said the strategic plan could spark improvements to what already is a “dynamic, moving downtown area.”

The various proposals will serve as a “guide for the future,” but will be subject to change, depending on “market forces, funding and other issues,” the plan stated.

City manager Scott Meyer told the council, “The value of this type of plan cannot be underestimated.”

McElroy said it is “not an exact blueprint” for future downtown development.

The city government, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Old Town Cape downtown revitalization organization worked with a consulting firm to develop the plan.

Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills told the council the plan will require “a lot of partnerships” with developers and others to bring projects to fruition.

It is envisioned a riverfront amphitheater could be constructed on land between North Main Street and the Mississippi River, north of Broadway and south of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Riverfront Market on Spanish Street has become a “seasonal destination,” the plan states.

“A pavilion would offer needed shelter, event space and become a revenue source,” according to the plan.

Under this proposal, the pavilion would have electrical service, provide storage space and include restrooms.