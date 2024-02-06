Plan envisions major changes to downtown landscape

Cape Girardeau’s downtown could become home to a riverfront amphitheater, science center, new park, farmers market pavilion, wedding garden and sidewalk “Walk of Fame” under a strategic plan unveiled Monday to the City Council.
The 10-year plan suggests developing a science center in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University at the southwest corner of William and South Main streets.
It calls for additional parking, including a public parking garage fronting Bellevue Street, just west of Fountain Street.
Public comments during the planning process repeatedly focused on the need for more parking downtown, city development services director Alex McElroy told the council at a study session.
Council members welcomed the new plan, which builds upon a 2009 downtown plan.
Mayor Harry Rediger said the strategic plan could spark improvements to what already is a “dynamic, moving downtown area.”
The various proposals will serve as a “guide for the future,” but will be subject to change, depending on “market forces, funding and other issues,” the plan stated.
City manager Scott Meyer told the council, “The value of this type of plan cannot be underestimated.”
McElroy said it is “not an exact blueprint” for future downtown development.
The city government, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Old Town Cape downtown revitalization organization worked with a consulting firm to develop the plan.
Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills told the council the plan will require “a lot of partnerships” with developers and others to bring projects to fruition.
It is envisioned a riverfront amphitheater could be constructed on land between North Main Street and the Mississippi River, north of Broadway and south of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Riverfront Market on Spanish Street has become a “seasonal destination,” the plan states.
“A pavilion would offer needed shelter, event space and become a revenue source,” according to the plan.
Under this proposal, the pavilion would have electrical service, provide storage space and include restrooms.
Other ideas suggested in the downtown plan include everything from upscale housing to a residential development of “workforce” and starter homes, as well as a housing development for the elderly.
It calls for renovating the historic, brick building on the southwest corner of Independence and Frederick streets for mixed use including retail/restaurant space on the ground floor and residential space above.
The plan envisions redeveloping a former lumber yard across from the River Campus into a regional retail and commercial center.
It also calls for construction of 90-degree parking spaces along the west side of Spanish Street bordering the Common Pleas Courthouse property as well as a Walk of Fame sidewalk paying tribute to the notable achievements of residents.
The parking project would add 48 parking spaces. Ward 1 Councilman Joe Uzoaru suggested cutting into the hillside and creating the parking spaces could be one of the first projects.
The terraced slope on the east side of the courthouse would be reinforced with landscaping, which also would improve aesthetics, the plan states.
Still other improvements could include a mix-used development at the northwest corner of Broadway and North Main Street which would incorporate public parking, and development of a public plaza along Independence Street near the Cape Girardeau River Heritage Museum to showcase the region’s history and culture.
The 73-page document also calls for establishment of a land clearance redevelopment authority to promote and oversee development, including offering development incentives.
Proposed improvements would cover eight geographical “focus areas” that comprise the downtown, extending from north Main Street to Shawnee Parkway and from Sprigg Street to the Mississippi River.
South Fountain Street is scheduled to be extended from William Street to Independence Street in 2021. That area “has tremendous potential to provide regional and local commercial centers to the public and fill a demand for new, single-family housing in the downtown,” according to the plan.
Land south of the Red House Interpretive Center is proposed for a park with a splash pad, a themed-playground, park pavilions and public restrooms.
A wedding garden could be built north of the Red House in open space along South Main Street, according to the plan.
At its regular meeting Monday, the council rezoned the site of the Star Vue Mobile Home Park to allow development of an apartment complex.
Rediger, the mayor, welcomed removal of the mobile homes. “It will definitely in my mind be an improvement to that property,” he said.
The council also accepted an annexation petition from Drury Properties Inc., and set a public hearing.
