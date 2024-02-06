Plains, Midwest states bracing for prospect of renewed flooding

BISMARCK, N.D. -- Another major storm and the prospect of renewed flooding is forecast to hit a wide swath of the Plains and Midwest just a month after the last weather blast.

The storm moving east out of the northern Rockies today and Thursday could be similar to last month's. It will pack heavy snow and strong winds and produce life-threatening conditions in parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest, according to the National Weather Service. The heaviest-hit areas are expected to be from southeastern Wyoming through Nebraska and South Dakota into southern Minnesota. Snow is forecast to expand into parts of the Upper Great Lakes, with rain stretching from the central Plains east into the Middle Mississippi Valley and Western Ohio Valley.

The storm deemed "potentially historic" by the Weather Prediction Center brings the specter of renewed flooding to a part of the country where massive flooding over the past month has caused billions of dollars in damage.

Nebraska is not expecting a repeat of the catastrophic flooding it experienced last month because the ground is no longer frozen and ice has melted from the rivers, though there might be localized flooding across the state, according to weather service meteorologist Van DeWald in Omaha. The biggest threat will remain along the already swollen Missouri River, he said.

"It's really just going to exacerbate that flooding and prolong it," he said. "We're probably looking at that surge hitting those Missouri River areas in Nebraska and Iowa three to five days after the storm."

In northwest Missouri's Holt County, where the raging Missouri River ravaged roads and highways, Emergency Management director Tom Bullock is urging residents to be prepared to get out if another surge of water arrives after this week's storm.

"We don't have any protection," he said. "Our levees are all broke."

The storm crept slowly across Idaho and Montana on Tuesday, dumping rain and snow and prompting blizzard warnings for today and Thursday in parts of Wyoming and Colorado.

The storm might not be as bad as last month's but "will be near record intensity for April for this area," Colorado state climatologist Russ Schumacher said.

March's "bomb cyclone" -- an unusual weather phenomenon in which air pressure drops rapidly and a storm strengthens explosively -- dumped heavy snow on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota that led to severe flooding. The high waters trapped hundreds of people in their homes, damaged or destroyed hundreds of miles of roads and dozens of buildings, disrupted water supplies to thousands and prompted the governor to send in the National Guard.