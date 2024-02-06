Pizza delivery man tells police four men robbed him at gunpoint

Armed men robbed a pizza delivery man at gunpoint Monday night, police said.

Officers went to Pizza Hut on 1015 N. Kingshighway at 8:14 p.m. to investigate a reported robbery, Cape Girardeau police public-information officer Rich McCall said.

The victim, a Pizza Hut delivery driver, told police he went to a house in the 400 block of South Benton Street to deliver a pizza about 8 p.m., where four men approached him and told him to raise his hands, McCall said.

The victim told police one of the men had put an object to his head during the robbery, and he believed it was a handgun.