Pit masters were busy Saturday morning readying their entries and hoping for the best during the 27th annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau.

Travis Bickings with Shot in the Dark BBQ from Oran — one of 45 teams contributing to the aroma of barbecue on the west side of the city — said he and his team participate in about 20 competitions a year and it requires “weekly preparation.”

Bickings said routine tasks include cleaning the grills, a day each dedicated to mixing sauces and rubs, flavor injections and prepping and trimming the meat.

Almost all teams were participating in all four categories Saturday, he said, “because the big payout is on the grand champion and reserve grand champion.” The chance to win requires submissions in all categories.

Returning grand champions from last year, Mark Cooper and Jason Halterman are with BYO Grill of St. Louis.

From left, Poppy Clardy, 3, Taelyn Clardy, 8, and Lawson Camp, 3, all of Jackson, eat a snack with Mason Oliver, 10, of Jackson, not pictured, Friday during the 27th annual Cape Jaycees BBQ Fest at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

“We’re hot and fast cookers,” Cooper said while layering a side of ribs with a concoction of sugars other ingredients for the grill.

“If it isn’t broke, don’t fix it,” Halterman said. “Barbecue will tell you things are broke when it’s not; and it’ll tell you things are good when they’re not. One of those roulette wheels.”

Making the drive from St. Louis, Cooper said they started preparing the meat and finalizing sauces and injections Tuesday.

Halterman said he sees his participation as more of celebrating a “family homecoming,” with relatives in New Madrid, Dexter and Bloomfield, Missouri.

And when they win competitions, he said the prize money keeps their hobby funded.