Pinta, Nina replica ships to extend visit to Cape Girardeau

The Pinta and Nina replica ships will be docked in Cape Girardeau for a more extended stay because of “overwhelming” public interest, a tourism official said.

The ships, patterned after the original ships led by Christopher Columbus to the New World, originally were scheduled to offer tours here from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1.

As a result of the scheduling change, the sailing museums will be docked at Riverfront Park through Oct. 8, adding six full days of tours, said Stacy Dohogne Lane of the Cape Girardeau Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The ships serve to educate the public and school children about the “caravel,” a Portuguese ship used by Columbus and many early explorers, according to a news release.