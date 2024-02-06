Pilot arrested after landing plane on interstate near Kansas City

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. -- An intoxicated pilot was arrested after landing a small aircraft early Friday on Interstate 70 southeast of Kansas City, Missouri, after radioing that he had run out of fuel, authorities said.

The landing about 2:30 a.m. east of Grain Valley, roughly 20 miles southeast of Kansas City, closed westbound lanes of the highway for more than 2 1/2 hours, KCTV reported.

The plane had a "minor collision" with a guardrail but otherwise didn't hit anything, the state Highway Patrol tweeted.