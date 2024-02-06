PIKE fraternity suspended at Southeast

Dean of students Sonia Rucker ruled Nov. 1 that Southeast fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha, commonly known as PIKE, is under suspension from the university until Feb. 1.
Suspension involves separation from the university for a specified period of time or until certain conditions are met. Pi Kappa Alpha is not allowed to participate in any activities related to Greek life.
According to the Southeast Missouri State University Statement of Student Rights and Code of Student Conduct, suspension of a fraternity prohibits all activities and participation in university-related programs as an organization for the length of the suspension. The organization ceases to function as an organization and can only conduct business approved by Rucker or her office.
ï¿½We had multiple allegations against our organization and members of our organization,ï¿½ Pi Kappa Alpha chapter president Sean McDowell said. ï¿½Once those were compiled, the university decided to take action against us.ï¿½
According to the Greek Life Student Organization Conduct page on the universityï¿½s website, the fraternity has violated five sections of the code of student conduct pertaining to alcohol during the current fall semester.
Pi Kappa Alpha already had been placed on probation for a non-alcohol violation occurring March 2.
ï¿½The university has taken cases in the past, as far as what recently happened with fraternities and organizations being put on suspension, and they looked at our violations and compared them to the other cases and then made their decision,ï¿½ McDowell said.
According to the website, Pi Kappa Alphaï¿½s fifth violation was the violation of federal, state or local law, on or off campus, which adversely affects the campus community.
Continued violations further extended the suspension, McDowell said.
From Feb. 1 through June 1, 2019, the fraternity has since been placed on ï¿½suspension held in abeyance (with a university behavioral contract),ï¿½ according to the website.
New members cannot be initiated until after Feb. 1, McDowell said.
After the suspension period, the fraternity will be on probation from June 1, 2019, to Dec. 22, 2019, said McDowell.
Probation indicates the organization is no longer in good standing with the university. If, during the length of the probation, the members of the organization are found in any further violation of the University Code of Student Conduct, a more severe disciplinary sanction may be imposed, including suspension or dismissal.
