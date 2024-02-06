All sections
September 28, 2023

Picture this: New selfie studio coming to Cape Girardeau

A new business in Cape Girardeau aims to be the first of its kind in the region. Selfie Street, located at 1606 Independence St., will open Sunday, Oct. 1. The business is a self-guided selfie experience where customers can pose for photographs with a variety of props and backgrounds...

Christopher Borro
Christopher Borro
Lance McClellon and Catherine Stovall have 20 selfie stations in their upcoming studio Selfie Street. Customers can take selfies at the stations at their leisure.
Lance McClellon and Catherine Stovall have 20 selfie stations in their upcoming studio Selfie Street. Customers can take selfies at the stations at their leisure.

A new business in Cape Girardeau aims to be the first of its kind in the region.

Selfie Street, located at 1606 Independence St., will open Sunday, Oct. 1. The business is a self-guided selfie experience where customers can pose for photographs with a variety of props and backgrounds.

Owners Lance McClellon and Catherine Stovall said the concept of a selfie studio is common throughout larger cities.

"We really liked the idea of bringing something that is affordable and fun to Cape that hasn't really been seen here before," Stovall said.

When the studio opens, guests will be able to pose in a variety of autumnal settings. Some are more traditional displays with cozy decorations and romantic vistas. Others play into the Halloween theme and feature skulls, ghosts and cobwebs.

Lance McClellon and Catherine Stovall used their artistic backgrounds to design a selfie studio where, using different props, poses and backgrounds, customers can have fun with their friends and loved ones.
Lance McClellon and Catherine Stovall used their artistic backgrounds to design a selfie studio where, using different props, poses and backgrounds, customers can have fun with their friends and loved ones.
Lance McClellon and Catherine Stovall used their artistic backgrounds to design a selfie studio where, using different props, poses and backgrounds, customers can have fun with their friends and loved ones.
Lance McClellon and Catherine Stovall used their artistic backgrounds to design a selfie studio where, using different props, poses and backgrounds, customers can have fun with their friends and loved ones.Christopher Borro

Still other backgrounds are more abstract or fit a different theme entirely. One room, designed around a piano McClellon and Stovall inherited with the building, resembles a recording studio. Another features a multicolored bed lying vertically on the wall. One wall includes an orange couch such as the iconic one from the "Friends" television show.

The owners said they have hundreds of potential ideas in the works for future displays.

"Me being an artist and a writer, I wanted to get a little more artsy with it," Stovall said. "I want to do some Banksy-inspired pieces. I'm building a chair out of books. Stuff like that."

McClellon said people can suggest new prop and backdrop ideas on social media. They will be rotated seasonally or whenever inspiration strikes.

The studio will be open starting at noon Tuesdays through Sundays. It will close at 7 p.m. Tuesdays to Thursdays, 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 6 p.m. Sundays.

Some of the selfie backdrops at Selfie Street display traditional seasonal themes. Others are more eclectic, from abstract art to imaginative decorations.
Some of the selfie backdrops at Selfie Street display traditional seasonal themes. Others are more eclectic, from abstract art to imaginative decorations.Christopher Borro
Some of the selfie backdrops at Selfie Street display traditional seasonal themes. Others are more eclectic, from abstract art to imaginative decorations.
Some of the selfie backdrops at Selfie Street display traditional seasonal themes. Others are more eclectic, from abstract art to imaginative decorations.

Stovall said a maximum of 15 people at a time can come to a session. The cost is $15 per person for a half-hour session or $25 per person for an hourlong session.

Different rates will be available, she added, for private events, such as birthday parties.

"Coming up, we didn't get to take many pictures in a professional setting. This is affordable for everyone and with the professional looks you can have a really good moment with it," McClellon said.

Customers can set their phones on specialized stands that control the angle, distance and lighting of photos. Stovall said some professional photographers have booked time to use the studio.

The owners also said they have potential community event ideas planned, such as taking pictures of adoptable pets or hosting selfies with Santa Claus closer to Christmastime.

"They (selfie takers) just come in and enjoy it," Stovall said. "It's here for them."

Customers can book their sessions online at www.selfiestreetllc.com.

