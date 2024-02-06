Picture this: New selfie studio coming to Cape Girardeau

A new business in Cape Girardeau aims to be the first of its kind in the region.

Selfie Street, located at 1606 Independence St., will open Sunday, Oct. 1. The business is a self-guided selfie experience where customers can pose for photographs with a variety of props and backgrounds.

Owners Lance McClellon and Catherine Stovall said the concept of a selfie studio is common throughout larger cities.

"We really liked the idea of bringing something that is affordable and fun to Cape that hasn't really been seen here before," Stovall said.

When the studio opens, guests will be able to pose in a variety of autumnal settings. Some are more traditional displays with cozy decorations and romantic vistas. Others play into the Halloween theme and feature skulls, ghosts and cobwebs.

Lance McClellon and Catherine Stovall used their artistic backgrounds to design a selfie studio where, using different props, poses and backgrounds, customers can have fun with their friends and loved ones. Christopher Borro

Still other backgrounds are more abstract or fit a different theme entirely. One room, designed around a piano McClellon and Stovall inherited with the building, resembles a recording studio. Another features a multicolored bed lying vertically on the wall. One wall includes an orange couch such as the iconic one from the "Friends" television show.

The owners said they have hundreds of potential ideas in the works for future displays.

"Me being an artist and a writer, I wanted to get a little more artsy with it," Stovall said. "I want to do some Banksy-inspired pieces. I'm building a chair out of books. Stuff like that."