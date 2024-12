LaShanda Daniels of Cape Girardeau and her daughter, Jazmyn McDowell-Hill, 5, have a picnic lunch Monday at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. "She's going to kindergarten this year coming up," Daniels said. "I'm just trying to have a little bit of extra one-on-one time with her 'cause she's not going to be a baby forever." Jacob Wiegand