News
January 22, 2021

Pickup truck stolen overnight from Cape business

A truck reported stolen overnight from a Cape Girardeau business was found abandoned Wednesday just north of Chaffee, Missouri. According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 8:03 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to Plants Plus, 910 S. Kingshighway, for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim told officers he had left a black 2006 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck in the parking lot overnight and it was missing...

Southeast Missourian

A truck reported stolen overnight from a Cape Girardeau business was found abandoned Wednesday just north of Chaffee, Missouri.

According to Sgt. Joey Hann of the Cape Girardeau Police Department, at 8:03 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to Plants Plus, 910 S. Kingshighway, for a report of a stolen vehicle. The victim told officers he had left a black 2006 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck in the parking lot overnight and it was missing.

"Shortly after receiving the necessary information to enter the vehicle as stolen," Hann said, "a Scott County deputy located the vehicle abandoned on a county road just north of Chaffee. The vehicle was processed for evidence and returned to the owner."

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information may report it anonymously to the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting "CAPEPD" to 847411 or downloading the free app, CapePD Tips, on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

