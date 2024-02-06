Pickup truck stolen overnight from Cape business

"Shortly after receiving the necessary information to enter the vehicle as stolen," Hann said, "a Scott County deputy located the vehicle abandoned on a county road just north of Chaffee. The vehicle was processed for evidence and returned to the owner."

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with any information may report it anonymously to the Cape Girardeau Police Department by calling (573) 339-6313, texting "CAPEPD" to 847411 or downloading the free app, CapePD Tips, on the Apple App Store or Google Play.