All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 7, 2019

Pickleball tournament slated for Jan. 19 and 20 to benefit glioblastoma research

SEMO Chemo Smash Pickleball Tournament — fundraiser for glioblastoma awareness and research — is scheduled for Jan. 19 and 20 at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, in honor of U.S. Army veteran Curtis Brown of Jackson. On April 16, Brown was playing pickleball at the Jackson Civic Center when he experienced memory loss and a seizure, according to information submitted by Lynn Schreiner, friend and previous classmate of Brown’s...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
Doug Brown returns a hit next to teammate Veronica McCormick while playing pickleball on June 20, 2016, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.
Doug Brown returns a hit next to teammate Veronica McCormick while playing pickleball on June 20, 2016, at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

SEMO Chemo Smash Pickleball Tournament — fundraiser for glioblastoma awareness and research — is scheduled for Jan. 19 and 20 at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, in honor of U.S. Army veteran Curtis Brown of Jackson.

On April 16, Brown was playing pickleball at the Jackson Civic Center when he experienced memory loss and a seizure, according to information submitted by Lynn Schreiner, friend and previous classmate of Brown’s.

A mass in Brown’s left temporal lobe near the communication center of the brain was discovered and a biopsy revealed Brown had grade 4 glioblastoma, a type of malignant tumor affecting the brain.

The tumor was removed May 3 at a hospital in St. Louis, according to information provided by Schreiner.

In a recent email to the Southeast Missourian, Schreiner said Brown always was in excellent physical shape — before he was rushed to the hospital when the cancer was discovered.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“We are collecting donations, selling T-shirts and raffling tickets for a couple large items, including a beautiful painting of the Emerson Bridge,” she said of the upcoming benefit.

Schreiner said, “The awesome thing about this fundraiser is that Curt has requested 100 percent of the proceeds go towards glioblastoma research at the Washington University School of Medicine (in St. Louis). Research for this is severely lacking in progress.”

More information can be found online at www.pickleballtournaments.com and at the event’s Facebook page. Deadline for registration is Jan. 12.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
Local NewsOct. 31
EPA and Missouri officials monitoring air quality after lith...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy