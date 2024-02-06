SEMO Chemo Smash Pickleball Tournament — fundraiser for glioblastoma awareness and research — is scheduled for Jan. 19 and 20 at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex, in honor of U.S. Army veteran Curtis Brown of Jackson.

On April 16, Brown was playing pickleball at the Jackson Civic Center when he experienced memory loss and a seizure, according to information submitted by Lynn Schreiner, friend and previous classmate of Brown’s.

A mass in Brown’s left temporal lobe near the communication center of the brain was discovered and a biopsy revealed Brown had grade 4 glioblastoma, a type of malignant tumor affecting the brain.

The tumor was removed May 3 at a hospital in St. Louis, according to information provided by Schreiner.

In a recent email to the Southeast Missourian, Schreiner said Brown always was in excellent physical shape — before he was rushed to the hospital when the cancer was discovered.