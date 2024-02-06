Pianist Brian Woods to perform Sunday

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will welcome guest pianist Brian Woods at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Shuck Music Recital Hall.

Woods, a native from St. Louis, is celebrated for his musicianship and stage presence. He has been successful in many competitions, including Verona International Piano Competition, The American Prize, Beverly Hills National Auditions and Artist Presentation Society Auditions, according to his website.

For his 2023-24 season, Woods will be doing a concert tour across the United States.