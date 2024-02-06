Pianist Brian Woods to perform Sunday

Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus will welcome guest pianist Brian Woods at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28, at the Shuck Music Recital Hall.
Woods, a native from St. Louis, is celebrated for his musicianship and stage presence. He has been successful in many competitions, including Verona International Piano Competition, The American Prize, Beverly Hills National Auditions and Artist Presentation Society Auditions, according to his website.
For his 2023-24 season, Woods will be doing a concert tour across the United States.
On Sunday, he will be performing pieces from Debussy, Rachmaninoff and Chopin.
Woods serves as music director for classical programming at the World Chess Hall of Fame, one of the premier venues for chamber music in Missouri.
Visit www.brianwoodspianist.com to learn more or follow Woods on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, @brianwoodspianist.
To buy tickets for Sunday's performance, visit www.RiverCampus.org.
