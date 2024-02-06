Physician: Ending handshaking is 'good advice' in virus age

The chief medical officer of the Saint Francis Health System agrees it would be better if people don't shake hands after the current COVID-19 pandemic runs its course.

Thomas Diemer, M.D., also president of Saint Francis Medical Partners, thinks White House medical advisor Anthony Fauci is giving the nation "good advice."

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told the Wall Street Journal podcast April 7 Americans should find a new greeting.

Handshaking, Dr. Fauci said, ought to end immediately.

"I don't think we should ever shake hands again, to be honest with you," said the 79-year old Fauci.

"Not only would (ending handshaking) be good to prevent coronavirus disease, it would probably decrease instances of influenza dramatically in this country," he told the WSJ.

No argument from Diemer, head of a 3,000-employee health system.

"(Shaking hands) is one of the quickest ways to spread respiratory illnesses," said Diemer, who has held the top medical post at Saint Francis for three years.

"Not just coronavirus but colds and influenza," Diemer added, noting the spread can be rapid in continuing a gesture widely regarded as a sign of friendliness and amiability.