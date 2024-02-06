Photography exhibition to begin Saturday in Sikeston

Tom Neumeyer and his grandchildren, Zach, Erica, Megan and Shawn, will have a photography exhibition starting Saturday, June 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibit will be at the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center, 116 West Main St., in downtown Sikeston.

Neumeyer said this is a unique exhibit as it includes images from himself as well as his four grandchildren who range in age from nine to 18.

Most of the photographs from his grandchildren were displayed in their photo exhibit last year at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. They also have displayed photographs over the years at the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center’s annual winter photography shows. The four cousins have also displayed their photos in various regional and state-wide photography exhibits and competitions and have earned awards, according to a news release.

“For the kids, it started just when I would be taking care of them or taking them out. We would emphasize going out just for good experiences and going to the parks and everything. But along the way, we would take a camera. So they’ve had some opportunities. The first priority was to go out and have fun, but have the camera experience for shots along the way,” Neumeyer said.

His grandchildren use Canon 6D and 7D cameras, which he said are professional cameras. Most of the photographs in the exhibit were taken in Southeast Missouri and the Missouri Ozarks. The images are documentary style, having not been Photoshopped nor manipulated.