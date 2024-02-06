All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
Arts & EntertainmentJune 5, 2024

Photography exhibition to begin Saturday in Sikeston

Tom Neumeyer and his grandchildren, Zach, Erica, Megan and Shawn, will have a photography exhibition starting Saturday, June 8 from 2 to 4 p.m...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Tom Neumeyer
Tom Neumeyer

Tom Neumeyer and his grandchildren, Zach, Erica, Megan and Shawn, will have a photography exhibition starting Saturday, June 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibit will be at the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center, 116 West Main St., in downtown Sikeston.

Neumeyer said this is a unique exhibit as it includes images from himself as well as his four grandchildren who range in age from nine to 18.

Most of the photographs from his grandchildren were displayed in their photo exhibit last year at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center. They also have displayed photographs over the years at the Sikeston Depot Museum and Cultural Center’s annual winter photography shows. The four cousins have also displayed their photos in various regional and state-wide photography exhibits and competitions and have earned awards, according to a news release.

“For the kids, it started just when I would be taking care of them or taking them out. We would emphasize going out just for good experiences and going to the parks and everything. But along the way, we would take a camera. So they’ve had some opportunities. The first priority was to go out and have fun, but have the camera experience for shots along the way,” Neumeyer said.

His grandchildren use Canon 6D and 7D cameras, which he said are professional cameras. Most of the photographs in the exhibit were taken in Southeast Missouri and the Missouri Ozarks. The images are documentary style, having not been Photoshopped nor manipulated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“They are almost all local. Scenes from town and the region. People like when you see something that you recognize, people feel more comfortable in the oh, I’ve been there. Most of the time we like it,” Neumeyer said about the images.

Zach Borowiak is a student at the University of Missouri-Columbia majoring in astrophysics. Erica, Megan and Shawn Cooley attend schools in the Jackson R-2 system in Cape Girardeau County, according to the news release.

Being able to see his grandchildren grow in photography and their skills in one word has been “fascinating” Neumeyer said.

“Geez, they all started shooting kindergarten age. Zack is the oldest one — he’s 18. It’s been a good journey with them to be out and see them blossom. You know their skills. It’s been wonderful to watch as they have evolved and No. 1, have had fun, you know, and probably No. 1 above No. 1 is creating memories. That’s what one of the purposes of photography is to preserve memories,” Neumeyer said.

The exhibition will be on display through July. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Prints are available for purchase.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 15
Poem: Together
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 8
Pop Culture Happenings: December
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 5
Han, Stern and Blumenthal to perform the Rhythm of Latin dan...
Arts & EntertainmentDec. 1
'Moana 2' sails to a record $221 million opening as Hollywoo...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mendelssohn Octet to perform at chamber music event hosted by Southeast Symphony Society, Kellerman Foundation
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 29
Mendelssohn Octet to perform at chamber music event hosted by Southeast Symphony Society, Kellerman Foundation
Thanksgiving tradition
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 28
Thanksgiving tradition
Pop Culture Happenings: November 50, 40 and 25 years ago
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 24
Pop Culture Happenings: November 50, 40 and 25 years ago
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Poplar Bluff
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 22
Kid Rock, Nickelback, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Tracy Lawrence to headline ‘Rock the Country’ in Poplar Bluff
Saxony Lutheran High School brings laughter to stage with 'Bedtime Stories'
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 21
Saxony Lutheran High School brings laughter to stage with 'Bedtime Stories'
Movie Review: ‘Wicked’ fans, rejoicify! Erivo, Grande shine in lavish adaptation of Broadway classic
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 19
Movie Review: ‘Wicked’ fans, rejoicify! Erivo, Grande shine in lavish adaptation of Broadway classic
WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' on Netflix will debut on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 18
WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' on Netflix will debut on Jan. 6 in Los Angeles
The Best Books Club Column: A murder mystery that doesn't disappoint
Arts & EntertainmentNov. 17
The Best Books Club Column: A murder mystery that doesn't disappoint
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy