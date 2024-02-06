Photographer shares perspective on “slices of life”

One of the great joys of being a photographer is capturing a random, yet beautiful, moment of everyday life.

These are moments often overlooked or regarded as trivial when observed from the outskirts.

They aren't the big news events of the day or from long-term stories. The right moment strikes a chord and allows us to briefly share in the subject's feelings at the time of the photograph.

News photographers cover anything and everything for their publications. Their assignments range from breaking news, sports, portraits and feature stories depending on the day.

But there are some stories lacking the potential for solid visuals. On such days, photographers venture out into their communities to capture these scenes of our existence.

Allie Cook of Cape Girardeau, 4, attempts to catch the ball while working on her tee-ball skills with her twin sister, Abbie Cook, and grandparents, Steve and Easy Stilson of Cape Girardeau, on April 23 at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau. Jacob Wiegand

In photojournalist lingo, this "feature hunting" puts photographers seeking "wild art" (also called standalones or feature photos) in their communities.