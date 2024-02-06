All sections
March 28, 2020
Photographer shares perspective on “slices of life”
One of the great joys of being a photographer is capturing a random, yet beautiful, moment of everyday life. These are moments often overlooked or regarded as trivial when observed from the outskirts. They aren't the big news events of the day or from long-term stories. The right moment strikes a chord and allows us to briefly share in the subject's feelings at the time of the photograph...
By Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
Jonathan Harris, 13, throws down a reverse dunk as his older brother, Zacheriah, looks on while playing basketball Jan. 14 on South Ellis Street in Cape Girardeau. "I had to teach myself [how to play basketball]," Zacheriah said. "And then I had to teach him (Jonathan.)" "That's why I'm so good," Jonathan added. "Better than him!"
One of the great joys of being a photographer is capturing a random, yet beautiful, moment of everyday life.

These are moments often overlooked or regarded as trivial when observed from the outskirts.

They aren't the big news events of the day or from long-term stories. The right moment strikes a chord and allows us to briefly share in the subject's feelings at the time of the photograph.

News photographers cover anything and everything for their publications. Their assignments range from breaking news, sports, portraits and feature stories depending on the day.

But there are some stories lacking the potential for solid visuals. On such days, photographers venture out into their communities to capture these scenes of our existence.

Allie Cook of Cape Girardeau, 4, attempts to catch the ball while working on her tee-ball skills with her twin sister, Abbie Cook, and grandparents, Steve and Easy Stilson of Cape Girardeau, on April 23 at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.
Allie Cook of Cape Girardeau, 4, attempts to catch the ball while working on her tee-ball skills with her twin sister, Abbie Cook, and grandparents, Steve and Easy Stilson of Cape Girardeau, on April 23 at Capaha Park in Cape Girardeau.Jacob Wiegand

In photojournalist lingo, this "feature hunting" puts photographers seeking "wild art" (also called standalones or feature photos) in their communities.

Photojournalist and educator Dave LaBelle described this endeavor in his book "The Great Picture Hunt 2" about "the art and ethics of feature picture hunting."

"Like stalking wild game or unearthing hidden treasure, shooting good feature pictures requires instinct and skill," LaBelle wrote. "Occasionally pictures will just happen, and bagging the quarry is not difficult. But more often than not, finding those elusive feature pictures is like trying to pick a pair of brown socks in the dark -- not an easy task. Like playing piano or painting, feature hunting is an acquired skill, an art that requires desire, study and never-ending practice."

While photographers always have to produce an image for publication, finding the compelling photo can be a challenge. With that said, the pursuit of the image makes its final successful creation all the more satisfying.

In the time of COVID-19, social distancing and staying at home, exploring some of those recent standalone images not tied to any sort of event, news, features or sports story can be rewarding.

Briton Purl, 7, hangs from a tire swing in his front yard while his friend, Kaiden Thompson, 6, climbs above him Aug. 1 in Cape Girardeau.
Briton Purl, 7, hangs from a tire swing in his front yard while his friend, Kaiden Thompson, 6, climbs above him Aug. 1 in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

In 2019, members of the newspaper's photo department produced a similarly-themed series titled "Rural Routes" exploring life in the region. Some of those images are included.

The images seen here and in the online gallery are some recent examples of when the "feature hunt" was most successful.

