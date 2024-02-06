Photographer captures pandemic images through Polaroids

(Editor’s note: Given how quickly information changes during the pandemic, photo captions reflect information available at the time of the image’s creation.)
In March, life changed for people around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The same is true of those in and around Cape Girardeau County.
Face masks are now commonplace in public areas as are reminders for people to keep six feet apart.
Worshipers didn't flock to Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois, as is done most years for the annual Easter sunrise service. But there were a few people at the cross to conduct the service and share it with the masses.
Car parades have gained popularity to commemorate occasions, and members of the class of 2020 have had to find different ways of celebrating their graduation.
Catholic confessions have been heard outdoors, and people have gathered in vehicles for "park and pray" events outside local hospitals.
These images of the pandemic were captured on Polaroid Originals instant film using vintage Polaroid 600 cameras between mid-March and the second week of June.
