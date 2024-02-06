Photographer captures pandemic images through Polaroids

(Editor’s note: Given how quickly information changes during the pandemic, photo captions reflect information available at the time of the image’s creation.)

In March, life changed for people around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The same is true of those in and around Cape Girardeau County.

Face masks are now commonplace in public areas as are reminders for people to keep six feet apart.

Worshipers didn't flock to Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois, as is done most years for the annual Easter sunrise service. But there were a few people at the cross to conduct the service and share it with the masses.