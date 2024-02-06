All sections
NewsJune 13, 2020

Photographer captures pandemic images through Polaroids

Pandemic Polaroids: Documenting COVID-19's impact using instant film

Words and photos by Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian
An Easter sunrise service takes place Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois. Worshipers flock to the cross most years for the annual service, but not during the COVID-19 pandemic. But there were a few people at the cross to conduct the service and share it with the masses. Teresa Gilbert, executive director of Bald Knob Cross of Peace, said the experience was very different than normal. Gilbert said WSIL-TV live streamed and broadcast the service. It's just been an amazing experience watching everybody pull together, Gilbert said. Not one of us could have done it by ourselves.
Jacob Wiegand ~ Southeast Missourian

(Editor’s note: Given how quickly information changes during the pandemic, photo captions reflect information available at the time of the image’s creation.)

In March, life changed for people around the world because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The same is true of those in and around Cape Girardeau County.

Face masks are now commonplace in public areas as are reminders for people to keep six feet apart.

Worshipers didn't flock to Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois, as is done most years for the annual Easter sunrise service. But there were a few people at the cross to conduct the service and share it with the masses.

Car parades have gained popularity to commemorate occasions, and members of the class of 2020 have had to find different ways of celebrating their graduation.

Cosmologist Antonio Johnson, owner of A+ Kutz, wears a face mask while cutting the hair of Omiere Johnson, 6, of Cape Girardeau, on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at the shop in Cape Girardeau. Antonio, originally from Sikeston, Missouri, and now Cape Girardeau, said he usually always wears gloves while cutting hair, but has been wearing the face mask since the end of last week due to concerns about coronavirus. I m trying to keep myself safe, Antonio said.


Catholic confessions have been heard outdoors, and people have gathered in vehicles for "park and pray" events outside local hospitals.

These images of the pandemic were captured on Polaroid Originals instant film using vintage Polaroid 600 cameras between mid-March and the second week of June.

