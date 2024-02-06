Photo: Taking the plunge into Lake Boutin

Keara Poe holds her nose as her mother, Tara Hann, launches her into Lake Boutin on Monday at Trail of Tears State Park. According to the National Weather Service, the temperature will be in the low to mid-90s the rest of the week, with heat indexes at or above 100 degrees Wednesday and Thursday.
