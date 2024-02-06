All sections
August 1, 2017

Photo: Picking songs along the Big River

Jason Adams of Jackson takes advantage of the region's nice weather by playing "Norwegian Wood" by The Beatles on his guitar while sitting against the river wall in downtown Cape Girardeau. Temperatures will be in the 80s all week, with a chance of storms Wednesday through Friday...

story image illustation
BEN MATTHEWS
Jason Adams of Jackson takes advantage of the region's nice weather by playing "Norwegian Wood" by The Beatles on his guitar while sitting against the river wall in downtown Cape Girardeau. Temperatures will be in the 80s all week, with a chance of storms Wednesday through Friday.

Local News

