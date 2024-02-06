Photo obstacle course set for Thursday in Jackson City Park

In an event that could be the first of its kind, anywhere, River Region Photography Association is inviting area photographers to a photo obstacle course Thursday evening at Jackson City Park.
Organizer Dan Buckenmyer said he cannot find a reference to this type of event occurring anywhere else, and got the idea while watching a movie featuring a shooting obstacle course.
“I figured, if shooting with a gun, why not with a camera?” he said.
Buckenmyer has chosen 10 subjects participants may photograph, select their favorites, go home and edit, then submit entries to categories by 8 p.m. Monday. Each category will have a “best of,” determined by votes on the group’s Facebook page.
All subjects are within Jackson City Park, and photos will be allowed in set intervals from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday — the “golden hour” for lighting.
Subjects include picnic tables, a model at the Leaning Tree, waterfalls, the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge and a classic car, Buckenmyer said.
The event will also include the group’s monthly meeting, which is usually held the last Thursday of the month at Painted Wren Art Gallery, 620 Whitelaw Ave. in Cape Girardeau.
More information is on the Facebook group page @riverregionphoto. Buckenmyer said the group is open to anyone who can prove they’re a real person, who is interested in photography.
