All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJune 24, 2020
Photo obstacle course set for Thursday in Jackson City Park
In an event that could be the first of its kind, anywhere, River Region Photography Association is inviting area photographers to a photo obstacle course Thursday evening at Jackson City Park. Organizer Dan Buckenmyer said he cannot find a reference to this type of event occurring anywhere else, and got the idea while watching a movie featuring a shooting obstacle course...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
The Hubble Creek Pedestrian Bridge is seen April 30, 2018, in Jackson City Park. The bridge is one of 10 subjects to be photographed in the River Region Photography Association's photo obstacle course, to be held Thursday at the park.
The Hubble Creek Pedestrian Bridge is seen April 30, 2018, in Jackson City Park. The bridge is one of 10 subjects to be photographed in the River Region Photography Association's photo obstacle course, to be held Thursday at the park.Southeast Missourian File

In an event that could be the first of its kind, anywhere, River Region Photography Association is inviting area photographers to a photo obstacle course Thursday evening at Jackson City Park.

Organizer Dan Buckenmyer said he cannot find a reference to this type of event occurring anywhere else, and got the idea while watching a movie featuring a shooting obstacle course.

“I figured, if shooting with a gun, why not with a camera?” he said.

Buckenmyer has chosen 10 subjects participants may photograph, select their favorites, go home and edit, then submit entries to categories by 8 p.m. Monday. Each category will have a “best of,” determined by votes on the group’s Facebook page.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All subjects are within Jackson City Park, and photos will be allowed in set intervals from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday — the “golden hour” for lighting.

Subjects include picnic tables, a model at the Leaning Tree, waterfalls, the Hubble Creek pedestrian bridge and a classic car, Buckenmyer said.

The event will also include the group’s monthly meeting, which is usually held the last Thursday of the month at Painted Wren Art Gallery, 620 Whitelaw Ave. in Cape Girardeau.

More information is on the Facebook group page @riverregionphoto. Buckenmyer said the group is open to anyone who can prove they’re a real person, who is interested in photography.

Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy