Photo obstacle course set for Thursday in Jackson City Park

In an event that could be the first of its kind, anywhere, River Region Photography Association is inviting area photographers to a photo obstacle course Thursday evening at Jackson City Park.

Organizer Dan Buckenmyer said he cannot find a reference to this type of event occurring anywhere else, and got the idea while watching a movie featuring a shooting obstacle course.

“I figured, if shooting with a gun, why not with a camera?” he said.

Buckenmyer has chosen 10 subjects participants may photograph, select their favorites, go home and edit, then submit entries to categories by 8 p.m. Monday. Each category will have a “best of,” determined by votes on the group’s Facebook page.