Daily American Republic staff writer Joe McGraw captured these images of 10Box grocery store on Shelby Road, along with businesses along Tucker Road near the Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center.
The damage is believed to have been caused by a tornado which passed through the community late on the night of Friday, March 14.
This is an evolving story and will be updated as details become available.
