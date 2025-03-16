All sections
NewsMarch 15, 2025

Photo gallery: Tornado leaves trail of destruction at businesses on Shelby and Tucker roads

A tornado struck Poplar Bluff, causing significant damage to businesses on Shelby and Tucker roads, including 10Box grocery store. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

Daily American Republic staff writer Joe McGraw captured these images of 10Box grocery store on Shelby Road, along with businesses along Tucker Road near the Poplar Bluff Kindergarten Center.

The damage is believed to have been caused by a tornado which passed through the community late on the night of Friday, March 14.

This is an evolving story and will be updated as details become available.

Tornado

