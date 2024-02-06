All sections
Arts & EntertainmentFebruary 19, 2025

Photo gallery: Students shine at Winter Dance Collection

SEMO's Winter Dance Collection dazzled audiences with student and guest choreography, showcasing diverse talents and cultural expressions. Highlights included pieces by Sabrina Naz and student Anesu Tarunona.

By Chelsea Ryan, McKenzie Nelson ~ Southeast Arrow
Dancers glide across the Bedell Performance Hall stage, lift performed by Hailey Hornby and Thomas Halbrook as they perform "Paquita" staged by Alyssa Alger.
Dancers glide across the Bedell Performance Hall stage, lift performed by Hailey Hornby and Thomas Halbrook as they perform "Paquita" staged by Alyssa Alger. Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Soloist Hailey Hornby dances on the Bedell Performance Hall stage as she performs "Paquita," staged by Alyssa Alger.
Soloist Hailey Hornby dances on the Bedell Performance Hall stage as she performs "Paquita," staged by Alyssa Alger. Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Ainsley Streeter, Rebekah Cupple, Lauren Nafziger, and Adalia Brune preform "Paquita" staged by Alyssa Alger.
Dancers Ainsley Streeter, Rebekah Cupple, Lauren Nafziger, and Adalia Brune preform "Paquita" staged by Alyssa Alger.Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Sydnee William and Alyssa Howard dance in the Bedell Performance Hall Stage as they perform "When the Rain Falls," Choreographed by Lindsay Ludwinski.
Dancers Sydnee William and Alyssa Howard dance in the Bedell Performance Hall Stage as they perform "When the Rain Falls," Choreographed by Lindsay Ludwinski. Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Sydnee Williams, Alyssa Howard, and Morgan Gadberry dominate the stage of the Bedell Performance Hall as they embody the choreography of "When the Rain Falls" by Lindsay Ludwinski.
Dancers Sydnee Williams, Alyssa Howard, and Morgan Gadberry dominate the stage of the Bedell Performance Hall as they embody the choreography of "When the Rain Falls" by Lindsay Ludwinski. Photo by McKenzie Nelson
dancers Morgan Gadberry, Julianna Pearson, Alyssa Howard, Hailey Hornby, and Sydnee Williams perform "When the Rain Falls," choreographed by Lindsay Ludwinski.
dancers Morgan Gadberry, Julianna Pearson, Alyssa Howard, Hailey Hornby, and Sydnee Williams perform "When the Rain Falls," choreographed by Lindsay Ludwinski.Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Bella Earl, Ainsley Streeter, Alyssa Howard, Jaylah Ray and Rachel Henry perform "Destructive Dealings," choreographed by Alexia Land in Act 1 of the Winter Dance Collection.
Dancers Bella Earl, Ainsley Streeter, Alyssa Howard, Jaylah Ray and Rachel Henry perform "Destructive Dealings," choreographed by Alexia Land in Act 1 of the Winter Dance Collection.Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Bella Earl, Ainsley Streeter, Alyssa Howard, Jaylah Ray, and Rachel Henry perform "Destructive Dealings," choreographed by Alexia Land, on Feb. 6.
Dancers Bella Earl, Ainsley Streeter, Alyssa Howard, Jaylah Ray, and Rachel Henry perform "Destructive Dealings," choreographed by Alexia Land, on Feb. 6.Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Bella Earl, Ainsley Streeter, Alyssa Howard, Jaylah Ray, and Rachel Henry, perform "Destructive Dealings" choreographed by Alexia Land.
Dancers Bella Earl, Ainsley Streeter, Alyssa Howard, Jaylah Ray, and Rachel Henry, perform "Destructive Dealings" choreographed by Alexia Land.Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Anesu Taruona, Sydnee Williams and Reyianna Harrison set the stage as they preform "Carry On! Carry On!" choreographed by guest artist Sabrina Naz.
Dancers Anesu Taruona, Sydnee Williams and Reyianna Harrison set the stage as they preform "Carry On! Carry On!" choreographed by guest artist Sabrina Naz.Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Reyianna Harrison, Anesu Taruona, Sydnee Williams, Ainsley Streeter, and Jaylah Ray enter the audience as they perform "Carry On! Carry On!" choreography by the incredible guest artist Sabrina Naz.
Dancers Reyianna Harrison, Anesu Taruona, Sydnee Williams, Ainsley Streeter, and Jaylah Ray enter the audience as they perform "Carry On! Carry On!" choreography by the incredible guest artist Sabrina Naz.Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Reyianna Harrison, Anesu Taruona, Sydnee Williams, Ainsley Streeter, and Jaylah Ray dance to the cheering crowd as they finish"Carry On! Carry On!" choreographed by amazing guest artist Sabrina Naz.
Dancers Reyianna Harrison, Anesu Taruona, Sydnee Williams, Ainsley Streeter, and Jaylah Ray dance to the cheering crowd as they finish"Carry On! Carry On!" choreographed by amazing guest artist Sabrina Naz.Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Anesu Taruona, Ainsley Streeter, Syd Gregory, Alyssa Howard, and Jaclyn Sexauer transform the stage with "Waving Not Drowning," choreographed by Phillp Edgecombe.
Dancers Anesu Taruona, Ainsley Streeter, Syd Gregory, Alyssa Howard, and Jaclyn Sexauer transform the stage with "Waving Not Drowning," choreographed by Phillp Edgecombe. Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Jaclyn Sexauer and Bella Earll perform "Waving Not Drowning," choreographed by Phillip Edgecombe.
Dancers Jaclyn Sexauer and Bella Earll perform "Waving Not Drowning," choreographed by Phillip Edgecombe.Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Anesu Taruona, Lindsay Ludwinski, Bella Earll, Ainsley Streeter, Sydnee Williams, Alyssa Howard, Syd Gregory, Julianna Pearson, Grace Sandercock, Maddie Wightman and Jaclyn Sexauer perform in the Winter Dance Collection at Bedell Performance Hall during "Waving Not Drowning" was choreographed by Phillip Edgecombe.
Dancers Anesu Taruona, Lindsay Ludwinski, Bella Earll, Ainsley Streeter, Sydnee Williams, Alyssa Howard, Syd Gregory, Julianna Pearson, Grace Sandercock, Maddie Wightman and Jaclyn Sexauer perform in the Winter Dance Collection at Bedell Performance Hall during "Waving Not Drowning" was choreographed by Phillip Edgecombe. Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Jaylah Ray and Alyssa Howard take the stage at the Bedell Performance Hall as they perform "Moral Dictations," choreographed by senior BA dance major Rachel Henry.
Dancers Jaylah Ray and Alyssa Howard take the stage at the Bedell Performance Hall as they perform "Moral Dictations," choreographed by senior BA dance major Rachel Henry.Photo by McKenzie Nelson
Dancers Alexia Land, Syd Gregory, Jaylah Ray, and Morgan Gadberry preform "Moral Dictations" choreographed by Rachel Henry
Dancers Alexia Land, Syd Gregory, Jaylah Ray, and Morgan Gadberry preform "Moral Dictations" choreographed by Rachel HenryPhoto by McKenzie Nelson

Winter Dance Collection, performed by students in SEMO’s dance program, was held in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall on Feb. 6-9.

The Winter Dance Collection is a collection of dances put together by the dance program, choreographed by students, staff and guest choreographers.

With multiple pieces choreographed by students and staff, the guest choreographer was Sabrina Naz, a first-generation Trinidadian-Romanian-Canadian dancer. Naz worked on the piece “Carry On! Carry On!”

Senior dance major and commercial multimedia double major Anesu Tarunona, who performed in “Carry On! Carry On!” is originally from Zimbabwe.

“It felt really good to express the history of Carribean dance. They were Africans who were taken away from home but still kept the livelihood of the spirit of Africa and the spirit of movement and dance and rhythm and drums. And to work with Sabrina Naz, she's an absolute blessing to work with,” Tarunona said.

One of the student choreographers was Alexia Land, a senior BA dance major, who choreographed a piece called “Destructive Dealings” with music from Billie Eilish’s new album “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.”

“Going into college, I’ve always known I wanted to teach,” Land said. “But going through this process has shown me there’s more out there for me. I love teaching, it’s so fulfilling, but I also have become so fond of choreographing and I want to take this with me and pursue this as a career as well.”

Junior dance major Bella Earll performed in “Paquita,” staged by Alyssa Alger, “Destructive Dealings,” choreographed by Alexia Land and “Waving not Drowning,” choreographed by Philip Edgecolmb.

“I have been doing ballet for 10 years and pointe for nine years,” Earll said. “To be able to perform the classical ballet, ‘Paquita’, is really so special to me.”

An audience member, Virginia Cannizzaro, said after watching the closing night of the Winter Dance Collection, she was very impressed by how much work the dancers put in.

“The dancers were so graceful, it’s a testament to how much work t[the dancers] put in,” said Cannizzaro.

“Moving Perspectives” is the next production for the dance program. It will be held from March 20th through 22nd in Rust Flexible Theatre.

