Photo gallery: Students shine at Winter Dance Collection

Winter Dance Collection, performed by students in SEMO’s dance program, was held in the Donald C. Bedell Performance Hall on Feb. 6-9.

The Winter Dance Collection is a collection of dances put together by the dance program, choreographed by students, staff and guest choreographers.

With multiple pieces choreographed by students and staff, the guest choreographer was Sabrina Naz, a first-generation Trinidadian-Romanian-Canadian dancer. Naz worked on the piece “Carry On! Carry On!”

Senior dance major and commercial multimedia double major Anesu Tarunona, who performed in “Carry On! Carry On!” is originally from Zimbabwe.

“It felt really good to express the history of Carribean dance. They were Africans who were taken away from home but still kept the livelihood of the spirit of Africa and the spirit of movement and dance and rhythm and drums. And to work with Sabrina Naz, she's an absolute blessing to work with,” Tarunona said.

One of the student choreographers was Alexia Land, a senior BA dance major, who choreographed a piece called “Destructive Dealings” with music from Billie Eilish’s new album “HIT ME HARD AND SOFT.”