Photo contests ahead of Smithsonian exhibit accepting entries

Two photography contests will add to the celebration around an upcoming exhibition, the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways, at the Kellerman Foundation’s Heritage Hall, 102 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.

The exhibition will be up from Oct. 19 through Jan. 13, and dives into water as an essential component of life on our planet, environmentally, culturally and historically, according to the contest rules at www.kellermanfoundation.org/photo-contest.

One photography contest is for adults, and the other is for students in grades kindergarten through 12.

For adults, the subject of each entry must be related to water, as a liquid, solid or gas. Animals in water, bridges over water, water spilling over a dam, used in a religious ritual — wherever imagination leads, with some restrictions: no depiction of alcohol or drugs, or any kind of illegal or inappropriate behavior, rules state.

Photographs may be submitted as an 8-by-10-inch physical copy, in an envelope addressed to Smithsonian Exhibit, The Kellerman Foundation, 102 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.

Winning entries and a limited number of runners-up will be displayed as part of the Smithsonian exhibition at Heritage Hall, and could be shared on related social media posts and videos.

Details are online at www.kellermanfoundation.org.

For students in grades kindergarten through 12, again, the subject must be water, and no alcohol, drugs, or behavior illegal or inappropriate.