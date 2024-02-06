Photo contests ahead of Smithsonian exhibit accepting entries

Two photography contests will add to the celebration around an upcoming exhibition, the Smithsonian’s Water/Ways, at the Kellerman Foundation’s Heritage Hall, 102 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau.
The exhibition will be up from Oct. 19 through Jan. 13, and dives into water as an essential component of life on our planet, environmentally, culturally and historically, according to the contest rules at www.kellermanfoundation.org/photo-contest.
One photography contest is for adults, and the other is for students in grades kindergarten through 12.
For adults, the subject of each entry must be related to water, as a liquid, solid or gas. Animals in water, bridges over water, water spilling over a dam, used in a religious ritual — wherever imagination leads, with some restrictions: no depiction of alcohol or drugs, or any kind of illegal or inappropriate behavior, rules state.
Photographs may be submitted as an 8-by-10-inch physical copy, in an envelope addressed to Smithsonian Exhibit, The Kellerman Foundation, 102 N. Main St., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701.
Winning entries and a limited number of runners-up will be displayed as part of the Smithsonian exhibition at Heritage Hall, and could be shared on related social media posts and videos.
Details are online at www.kellermanfoundation.org.
For students in grades kindergarten through 12, again, the subject must be water, and no alcohol, drugs, or behavior illegal or inappropriate.
Entries may be submitted digitally in an email, subject line “Smithsonian Exhibition,” with the student’s first and last names, age, grade in school, school name, contact information (phone number and/or email address) and date and location the photograph was taken, to bradcreative+contest@gmail.com.
Entries must be in a .jpeg or .jpg format, preferably 300 dpi or higher.
Judge will be Bradley Phillips, associate professor at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.
2D artwork may be submitted to the above address. Entries may not be larger than 8-by-11 inches. Kelly Downes of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will be the judge.
A kickoff event to celebrate the Water/Ways Smithsonian exhibition is planned for Oct. 24.
Children’s contest entries are due by Oct. 16, adults’ by Oct. 23.
Questions may be directed to (573) 334-0097, or the Kellerman Foundation’s Facebook page.
