“Robert has been a tremendous asset to the State of Missouri and a dedicated public servant for more than a decade,” Gov. Parson said of Knodell. “He has been a trusted member of my Cabinet, a key partner in advancing our initiatives, and also a dear friend. I remain ever grateful that, regardless of the challenges, Robert answered the call to serve in leadership within both DSS and the Department of Health and Senior Services. Teresa and I wish him, along with his wife Mandy and their daughter, the best in this new opportunity to serve his beloved hometown, Poplar Bluff.”

Coming back to Poplar Bluff is something Knodell said he is excited about.

“Returning home to lead the city that has supported me for so long is both an exciting and bittersweet moment,” Knodell said. “DSS has been my home for the past three years, and I will treasure the lasting friendships and colleagues I have made during my tenure as director.”