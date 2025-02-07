All sections
NewsFebruary 7, 2025

Photo gallery: Poplar Bluff's new city manager Robert Knodell welcomed at community event

Poplar Bluff's new city manager, Robert Knodell, was introduced to the community at a meet and greet event held at the Black River Coliseum, marking his official welcome to the city.

By Joe McGraw ~ Daily American Republic
story image illustation
Knodell speaks with Municipal Utilities General Manager Bill Bach.
Knodell speaks with Butler County Emergency Management Agency Director Robbie Myers (far right).
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
story image illustation
Knodell greets Poplar Bluff City Council member Mark Massingham, a former city manager.
A meet and greet was held Thursday at the Black River Coliseum to introduce the community to Poplar Bluff's new city manager, Robert Knodell.

Knodell formerly served for three years as director of the state Department of Social Services. Then-Gov. Mike Parson appointed him to the position.

“Robert has been a tremendous asset to the State of Missouri and a dedicated public servant for more than a decade,” Gov. Parson said of Knodell. “He has been a trusted member of my Cabinet, a key partner in advancing our initiatives, and also a dear friend. I remain ever grateful that, regardless of the challenges, Robert answered the call to serve in leadership within both DSS and the Department of Health and Senior Services. Teresa and I wish him, along with his wife Mandy and their daughter, the best in this new opportunity to serve his beloved hometown, Poplar Bluff.”

Coming back to Poplar Bluff is something Knodell said he is excited about.

“Returning home to lead the city that has supported me for so long is both an exciting and bittersweet moment,” Knodell said. “DSS has been my home for the past three years, and I will treasure the lasting friendships and colleagues I have made during my tenure as director.”

