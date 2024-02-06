Phase 2 of Center Junction work expected to begin Monday

Phase 2 of the Center Junction diverging diamond interchange project at Interstate 55 and U.S. 61 (mile marker 99) between Cape Girardeau and Jackson is expected to begin Monday, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release.

During Phase 2 of the work, contractor crews will shift northbound I-55 off-ramp traffic onto the new pavement and close access to Veterans Memorial Drive south. During this same time frame, the contractor will be working on Phase 3, which includes the operation of traffic signals at Veterans Memorial Drive, the release stated. Once the Veterans Memorial Drive pavement tie-in has been completed, the entrance will reopen.