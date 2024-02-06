Pharmacies grapple with shortage of COVID-19 tests

Those looking for rapid or at-home coronavirus tests may have a long search.

In the last few weeks, local and nationally-owned pharmacies and coronavirus test providers have reported shortages of the COVID-19 tests.

Derek Palisch, director of operations for John's Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau, said finding a supplier for COVID-19 tests has been difficult in the past two weeks. Rapid antigen tests have been especially hard to come by.

"Even the cost to obtain these tests have gone through the roof," Palisch said. "A lot of times, we're seeing products cost at least twice as much as they did in the beginning of the pandemic, maybe even more in some cases."

Brian Thompson, owner of Jones Drug Store in Jackson, said Jones Drug has seen a shortage of take-home COVID-19 tests. The drug store sold its last at-home test last week, but Thompson said he expects another shipment to arrive this week.

Some pharmacists correlated the shortage of tests to President Joe Biden's recent commitments to fighting the omicron variant.

On Dec. 21, the Biden administration announced plans to help protect U.S. citizens and assist communities in their battle against the omicron variant.

Part of the increased aid included the distribution of free rapid tests. Biden vowed his administration would purchase 500 million at-home rapid tests this winter for distribution starting this month.

The tests would be available for order on a website, according to a news release from the Biden administration. As of Monday, it remained unclear when the website will launch and how soon the free tests will become available to Americans.

"The worst possible scenario is that we're having an omicron surge and President Biden sucks up all the supply, basically, so no one can get tested," Abe Funk, co-owner of John's Pharmacy said. "We'll be way past this surge by the time the government actually hands out free at-home tests."