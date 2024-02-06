All sections
NewsApril 21, 2020

P&G donation to help sanitize hands throughout area

Ben Matthews
Mike Driskill of Ameren Missouri unloads three 50-gallon barrels of hand sanitizer Monday at Cape Splash in Cape Girardeau. Procter & Gamble donated the three drums to the United Way of Southeast Missouri, which will, in turn, portion the liquid disinfectant and make it available to its 30 partner agencies. P&G donated a fourth barrel of hand sanitizer to Ameren in exchange for transporting the other three barrels from the P&G plant to the United Way's distribution point.
Mike Driskill of Ameren Missouri unloads three 50-gallon barrels of hand sanitizer Monday at Cape Splash in Cape Girardeau. Procter & Gamble donated the three drums to the United Way of Southeast Missouri, which will, in turn, portion the liquid disinfectant and make it available to its 30 partner agencies. P&G donated a fourth barrel of hand sanitizer to Ameren in exchange for transporting the other three barrels from the P&G plant to the United Way's distribution point.
