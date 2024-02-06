P&G donation to help sanitize hands throughout area

Mike Driskill of Ameren Missouri unloads three 50-gallon barrels of hand sanitizer Monday at Cape Splash in Cape Girardeau. Procter & Gamble donated the three drums to the United Way of Southeast Missouri, which will, in turn, portion the liquid disinfectant and make it available to its 30 partner agencies. ...

Mike Driskill of Ameren Missouri unloads three 50-gallon barrels of hand sanitizer Monday at Cape Splash in Cape Girardeau. Procter & Gamble donated the three drums to the United Way of Southeast Missouri, which will, in turn, portion the liquid disinfectant and make it available to its 30 partner agencies. P&G donated a fourth barrel of hand sanitizer to Ameren in exchange for transporting the other three barrels from the P&G plant to the United Way's distribution point. BEN MATTHEWS