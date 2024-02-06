Pets under same rules as humans during boil advisory

Pet owners are encouraged to take extra precautions for their animal friends while Cape Girardeau is under a boil advisory.
"We suggest that people do the same thing with their pets as they are doing for themselves," said Charlotte Craig, president of Southeast Missouri Pets.
Craig said pets can often be susceptible to the same contaminants as humans. Under the boil advisory, residents should use bottled water or tap water that has been boiled for three to five minutes prior for drinking, cooking, dishwashing, handwashing and brushing teeth.
It is safe to use the water for bathing. However, given the difficulty with getting pets to not swallow water, Craig suggested holding off on bathing pets until after the advisory expires.
