'Pets night out' with the Arts Council

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is holding its First Friday for November from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. This Friday will be "pets night out" welcoming all those who have a furry friend to bring them along to look at art, listen to live music and more.

There will be participating businesses that will have stamps for a stamp card to be entered into a prize basket raffle drawing. Stamp cards will be available to be picked up from Mississippi Mutts. Those participating in the stamp card will need to have a minimum of five stamps, with two of them coming from Mississippi Mutts and the Arts Council to be counted toward the raffle.