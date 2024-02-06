All sections
NewsNovember 1, 2023

'Pets night out' with the Arts Council

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is holding its First Friday for November from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. This Friday will be "pets night out" welcoming all those who have a furry friend to bring them along to look at art, listen to live music and more...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
Boxers Django and Daisy pose for pictures at a costume contest during Pets Night Out on First Friday on June 3, 2016, in Cape Girardeau.
Boxers Django and Daisy pose for pictures at a costume contest during Pets Night Out on First Friday on June 3, 2016, in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri is holding its First Friday for November from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3. This Friday will be "pets night out" welcoming all those who have a furry friend to bring them along to look at art, listen to live music and more.

There will be participating businesses that will have stamps for a stamp card to be entered into a prize basket raffle drawing. Stamp cards will be available to be picked up from Mississippi Mutts. Those participating in the stamp card will need to have a minimum of five stamps, with two of them coming from Mississippi Mutts and the Arts Council to be counted toward the raffle.

A pet promenade will start at 5:30 p.m. at Peace Park and end at Atelier Provisions. A pet costume contest will take place at Atelier following the promenade, with the winner receiving a gift basket from Atelier Provisions worth $100.

Businesses participating in this First Friday that are furry-friend friendly include Mississippi Mutts, Catapult Creative House, First Presbyterian Church Peace Park, Spectrum Record Lounge, Sugar Chic Creamery, Many Good Things Brewing, Spanish Street Mercantile, the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, Atelier and Ebb and Flow Fermentations. Riverside Pottery and Yoga East Healing Arts will be participating but are not pet-friendly.

To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

