Petition wants Thomas Jefferson statue removed at Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Organizers of an online petition drive to have a statue of Thomas Jefferson removed from the University of Missouri's campus in Columbia had a "very constructive" meeting with the university system's president Thursday, a school spokesman said.

UM System president and interim University of Missouri chancellor Mun Choi met in private with the petition organizers. University spokesman Christian Basi said he would release details from the meeting at a later time.

The petition had garnered more than 3,250 signatures by Thursday afternoon.