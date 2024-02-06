Petition drive fails; Cape managed deer hunt is a 'go' for fall

Organizers of a drive to force a referendum on the City Council-approved 2021 managed deer hunt in Cape Girardeau were unsuccessful in raising the requisite number of signatures.

"We couldn't get the numbers we needed, we didn't have enough time and it was an uphill battle, as we knew it would be," resident Keith Lear said.

"Every place I went to try to set up a place (to obtain signatures) told me (the issue) was too political," said Dianne Sheppard, another petition organizer.

By the numbers

According to the city's charter, 10% of registered voters from the city's June 2 general election — which equates to a minimum of 2,383 valid signatures — were necessary to get a repeal referendum on the ballot.

The deadline to receive the signatures was at the close of business Monday.

The City Council gave its blessing Feb. 15 to the hunt, to be conducted Nov. 1 through Dec. 5 in four specific areas of the city, all in Ward 1: Twin Trees, Delaware Park, Fountain Park and Cape Rock.

Ramona Robinson-Bailey approached the council at its March 15 meeting on behalf of the petitioners.